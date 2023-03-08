Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.44% to Settle at $2.6889 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for April delivery lost 1.18 cents per gallon, or 0.44% to $2.6889 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 10.76 cents or 3.85% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, March 1, 2023

--Off 37.12% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 31.22% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 18.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.85% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.7965 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 19.79% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 37.12% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 10.46%

--Year-to-date it is up 22.94 cents or 9.33%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-23 1504ET