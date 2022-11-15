Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.49% to Settle at $2.5161 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Dec. delivery lost 1.24 cents per gallon, or 0.49% to $2.5161 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 9.35 cents or 3.58% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Off 41.16% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 28.96% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 7.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 41.16% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 11.50% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 41.16% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 10.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 28.76 cents or 12.91%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1458ET