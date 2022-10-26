Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.57% to Settle at $2.8994 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Nov. delivery lost 1.66 cents per gallon, or 0.57% to $2.8994 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 32.20% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 48.60% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 18.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 32.20% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 28.49% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 32.20% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 17.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 67.09 cents or 30.11%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 1459ET