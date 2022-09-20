Advanced search
WTI
Delayed  -  03:22 2022-09-20 pm EDT
84.04 USD   -1.63%
03:16pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.50% to Settle at $90.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.66% to Settle at $2.4478 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.85% to Settle at $3.3722 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.66% to Settle at $2.4478 -- Data Talk

09/20/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Oct. delivery lost 1.63 cents per gallon, or 0.66% to $2.4478 today


--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 42.76% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 25.46% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 16.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 42.76% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 8.48% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 42.76% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.07%

--Year-to-date it is up 21.93 cents or 9.84%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 1502ET

