Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.66% to Settle at $2.4478 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Oct. delivery lost 1.63 cents per gallon, or 0.66% to $2.4478 today

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 42.76% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 25.46% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 16.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 42.76% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 8.48% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 42.76% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.07%

--Year-to-date it is up 21.93 cents or 9.84%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

