Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.72% This Week to Settle at $2.4157 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Oct. delivery lost 1.74 cents per gallon, or 0.72% to $2.4157 this week
--Down for five consecutive weeks
--Down 63.03 cents or 20.69% over the last five weeks
--Largest five week net and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 2, 2022
--Longest losing streak since the week ending Dec. 3, 2021, when the market fell for seven straight weeks
--Down six of the past seven weeks
--Today it is down 1.30 cents or 0.54%
--Down for two consecutive sessions
--Down 10.88 cents or 4.31% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022
--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
--Off 43.51% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Up 23.81% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Rose 11.26% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 43.51% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Up 7.06% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 43.51% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 7.30%
--Year-to-date it is up 18.72 cents or 8.40%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-16-22 1507ET