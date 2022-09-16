Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.72% This Week to Settle at $2.4157 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Oct. delivery lost 1.74 cents per gallon, or 0.72% to $2.4157 this week

--Down for five consecutive weeks

--Down 63.03 cents or 20.69% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week net and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 2, 2022

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Dec. 3, 2021, when the market fell for seven straight weeks

--Down six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 1.30 cents or 0.54%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 10.88 cents or 4.31% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Off 43.51% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 23.81% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 11.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 43.51% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 7.06% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 43.51% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.30%

--Year-to-date it is up 18.72 cents or 8.40%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1507ET