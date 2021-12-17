Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.73% This Week to Settle at $2.1217 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Jan. delivery lost 1.55 cents per gallon, or 0.73% to $2.1217 this week

--Down eight of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down 5.61 cents or 2.58%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 15.70% from its 52-week high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 58.39% from its 52-week low of $1.3395 hit Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

--Rose 52.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.70% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 54.54% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 40.59% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.15%

--Year-to-date it is up 71.33 cents or 50.65%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

