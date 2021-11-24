Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.75% to Settle at $2.3197 -- Data Talk

11/24/2021 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Dec. delivery lost 1.75 cents per gallon, or 0.75% to $2.3197 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 7.83% from its 52-week high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 90.08% from its 52-week low of $1.2204 hit Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

--Rose 80.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.83% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 68.96% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 35.04% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.78%

--Year-to-date it is up 91.13 cents or 64.70%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-21 1500ET

All news about WTI
03:11pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.07% to Settle at $82.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pOil steadies as investors question reserve release
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.75% to Settle at $2.3197 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.05% to Settle at $2.3830 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.14% to Settle at $78.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:55pChina so far non-committal to Washington's oil release, OPEC+ unmoved
RE
02:50pWall Street shares mixed after Fed minutes; U.S. Treasury yields near highs
RE
02:48pWall Street shares mixed after Fed minutes; U.S. Treasury yields near highs
RE
02:47pScotiabank Commodity Index Rises 7.6% in October on Higher Energy Costs
MT
02:44pWTI Oil Edges Down Following Announcement of Release of Strategic Reserves; OPEC+ Respo..
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish