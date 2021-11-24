Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.75% to Settle at $2.3197 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Dec. delivery lost 1.75 cents per gallon, or 0.75% to $2.3197 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 7.83% from its 52-week high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 90.08% from its 52-week low of $1.2204 hit Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

--Rose 80.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.83% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 68.96% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 35.04% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.78%

--Year-to-date it is up 91.13 cents or 64.70%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

