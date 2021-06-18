Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.81% This Week to Settle at $2.1683 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for July delivery lost 1.78 cents per gallon, or 0.81% to $2.1683 this week

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 4.32 cents or 1.95% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage decline since the week ending May 21, 2021

--Down four of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 3.41 cents or 1.60%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, May 24, 2021

--Snaps a five session losing streak

--Off 2.28% from its 52-week high of $2.219 hit Tuesday, June 8, 2021

--Up 106.60% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 70.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.28% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.219 hit Tuesday, June 8, 2021

--Up 57.94% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 39.28% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 1.31%

--Year-to-date it is up 75.99 cents or 53.95%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

