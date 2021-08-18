Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.83% to Settle at $2.1477 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Sept. delivery lost 1.79 cents per gallon, or 0.83% to $2.1477 today
--Down for five consecutive sessions
--Down 15.45 cents or 6.71% over the last five sessions
--Largest five day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 20, 2021
--Longest losing streak since Thursday, June 17, 2021 when the market fell for five straight sessions
--Down 10 of the past 13 sessions
--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021
--Off 9.22% from its 52-week high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021
--Up 104.64% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 66.42% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 9.22% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021
--Up 56.44% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 39.86% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is down 9.22%
--Year-to-date it is up 73.93 cents or 52.49%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-18-21 1505ET