Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for May delivery lost 2.31 cents per gallon, or 0.83% to $2.7509 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 8.50 cents or 3.00% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Off 35.67% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 34.25% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 15.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.24% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.8727 hit Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up 22.56% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 35.67% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 29.14 cents or 11.85%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-23 1458ET