Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.84% to Settle at $4.1577 -- Data Talk

06/07/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for July delivery lost 3.53 cents per gallon, or 0.84% to $4.1577 today


--Fourth highest close in history

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 9.45 cents or 2.22% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, May 19, 2022

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 2.22% from its 52-week high of $4.2522 hit Friday, June 3, 2022

--Up 113.10% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 87.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.22% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2522 hit Friday, June 3, 2022

--Up 84.25% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 2.22% from its record high of $4.2522 hit Friday, June 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.9292 or 86.57%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-22 1501ET

