Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.85% to Settle at $2.5235 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Feb. delivery lost 2.16 cents per gallon, or 0.85% to $2.5235 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Snaps a six session winning streak

--Off 40.99% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 23.15% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Rose 2.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.85% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.5451 hit Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Up 12.43% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 40.99% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.60%

--Year-to-date it is up 6.40 cents or 2.60%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-23 1456ET