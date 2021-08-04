Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.92% to Settle at $2.2500 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Sept. delivery lost 2.08 cents per gallon, or 0.92% to $2.2500 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 11.59 cents or 4.90% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, July 21, 2021

--Off 4.90% from its 52-week high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 114.39% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 84.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.90% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 63.89% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 36.99% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 84.16 cents or 59.76%

