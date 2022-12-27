Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.98% to Settle at $2.3602 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Jan. delivery lost 2.34 cents per gallon, or 0.98% to $2.3602 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 44.81% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 15.18% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Rose 5.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 44.81% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 15.18% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Off 44.81% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.41%

--Year-to-date it is up 13.17 cents or 5.91%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1501ET