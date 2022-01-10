Log in
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.02% to Settle at $2.2754 -- Data Talk

01/10/2022 | 03:02pm EST
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Feb. delivery lost 2.35 cents per gallon, or 1.02% to $2.2754 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 2.89 cents or 1.25% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 9.59% from its 52-week high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 49.62% from its 52-week low of $1.5208 hit Monday, Jan. 11, 2021

--Rose 49.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.25% from its 2022 settlement high of $2.3043 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Up 0.84% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 36.28% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 2.10%

--Year-to-date it is up 4.69 cents or 2.10%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-22 1502ET

