WTI
Delayed  -  05/23 03:55:52 pm EDT
110.33 USD   +0.15%
03:49pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rise Monday as Natural Gas Price Surges
MT
03:33pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:21pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.77% to Settle at $113.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.02% to Settle at $3.7977 -- Data Talk

05/23/2022 | 03:18pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for June delivery lost 3.93 cents per gallon, or 1.02% to $3.7977 today


--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 5.60% from its 52-week high of $4.0229 hit Monday, May 16, 2022

--Up 94.64% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 79.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.60% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.0229 hit Monday, May 16, 2022

--Up 68.30% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 5.60% from its record high of $4.0229 hit Monday, May 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 9.38%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.5692 or 70.42%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1518ET

All news about WTI
03:49pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rise Monday as Natural Gas Price Surges
MT
03:33pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:21pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.77% to Settle at $113.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:18pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.02% to Settle at $3.7977 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:18pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.79% to Settle at $3.7688 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:18pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.01% to Settle at $110.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:34pEquities Advance Midday While Treasuries Decline, JPMorgan Chase Lifts 2022 Outlook
MT
01:23pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Tracking Higher with Gains in Natural Gas Prices
MT
01:12pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
01:04pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Advance While Treasuries Decline
MT
More news
