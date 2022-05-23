Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.02% to Settle at $3.7977 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for June delivery lost 3.93 cents per gallon, or 1.02% to $3.7977 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 5.60% from its 52-week high of $4.0229 hit Monday, May 16, 2022

--Up 94.64% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 79.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.60% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.0229 hit Monday, May 16, 2022

--Up 68.30% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 5.60% from its record high of $4.0229 hit Monday, May 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 9.38%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.5692 or 70.42%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

05-23-22 1518ET