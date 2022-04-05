Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.04% to Settle at $3.1649 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for May delivery lost 3.32 cents per gallon, or 1.04% to $3.1649 today

--Down four of the past seven sessions

--Off 14.06% from its 52-week high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 62.21% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 60.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.06% from its 2022 settlement high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 40.26% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 14.06% from its record high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 93.64 cents or 42.02%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

