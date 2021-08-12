Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.16% to Settle at $2.2754 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Sept. delivery lost 2.68 cents per gallon, or 1.16% to $2.2754 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down six of the past nine sessions

--Off 3.83% from its 52-week high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 116.81% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 84.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.83% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 65.74% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 36.28% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 3.83%

--Year-to-date it is up 86.70 cents or 61.56%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-12-21 1500ET