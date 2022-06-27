Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.23% to Settle at $3.8372 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for July delivery lost 4.76 cents per gallon, or 1.23% to $3.8372 today

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 10.27% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 96.67% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 73.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.27% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 70.05% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 10.27% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.96%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.6087 or 72.19%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

