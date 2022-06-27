Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  03:26 2022-06-27 pm EDT
109.65 USD   +2.90%
03:34pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:13pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.74% to Settle at $115.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:13pFinland's Neste to invest $2 bln in renewable products refinery in Rotterdam
RE
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.23% to Settle at $3.8372 -- Data Talk

06/27/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for July delivery lost 4.76 cents per gallon, or 1.23% to $3.8372 today


--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 10.27% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 96.67% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 73.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.27% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 70.05% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 10.27% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.96%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.6087 or 72.19%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-27-22 1459ET

All news about WTI
02:16pWall Street edges lower, weighed by growth stocks
RE
02:03pGold Edges Down as the G7 Plans to Ban Imports of Russian Gold
MT
TrendsBearishBullishBullish