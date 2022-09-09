Advanced search
WTI
Delayed  -  03:59 2022-09-09 pm EDT
86.32 USD   +3.96%
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.24% This Week to Settle at $2.4331 -- Data Talk

09/09/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Oct. delivery lost 3.05 cents per gallon, or 1.24% to $2.4331 this week


--Down for four consecutive weeks

--Down 61.29 cents or 20.12% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week net decline since the week ending Aug. 26, 2022

--Largest four week percentage decline since the week ending April 9, 2020

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Dec. 3, 2021, when the market fell for seven straight weeks

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 8.70 cents or 3.71%

--Largest one day dollar gain since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 12.54 cents or 5.43% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

--Off 43.10% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 24.70% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 12.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 43.10% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 7.83% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 43.10% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.63%

--Year-to-date it is up 20.46 cents or 9.18%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1502ET

