Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.35% to Settle at $2.0491 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Jan. delivery lost 2.81 cents per gallon, or 1.35% to $2.0491 today

--Down for six consecutive sessions

--Down 36.94 cents or 15.27% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, when the market fell for seven straight sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

--Off 52.08% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Down 3.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 52.08% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 52.08% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 15.27%

--Year-to-date it is down 17.94 cents or 8.05%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-22 1505ET