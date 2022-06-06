Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.39% to Settle at $4.1930 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for July delivery lost 5.92 cents per gallon, or 1.39% to $4.1930 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Second highest close in history

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 1.39% from its 52-week high of $4.2522 hit Friday, June 3, 2022

--Up 114.90% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 91.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.39% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2522 hit Friday, June 3, 2022

--Up 85.82% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 1.39% from its record high of $4.2522 hit Friday, June 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.9645 or 88.15%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-22 1501ET