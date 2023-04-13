Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for May delivery lost 4.10 cents per gallon, or 1.43% to $2.8317 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 33.78% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 38.19% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 16.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.43% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.8727 hit Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up 26.16% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 33.78% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.86%

--Year-to-date it is up 37.22 cents or 15.13%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

