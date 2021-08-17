Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.60% to Settle at $2.1656 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Sept. delivery lost 3.53 cents per gallon, or 1.60% to $2.1656 today
--Down for four consecutive sessions
--Down 13.66 cents or 5.93% over the last four sessions
--Largest four day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 20, 2021
--Longest losing streak since Thursday, June 17, 2021 when the market fell for five straight sessions
--Down nine of the past 12 sessions
--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021
--Off 8.47% from its 52-week high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021
--Up 106.35% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 68.79% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 8.47% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021
--Up 57.74% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 39.36% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is down 8.47%
--Year-to-date it is up 75.72 cents or 53.76%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-17-21 1504ET