Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.60% to Settle at $2.1656 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Sept. delivery lost 3.53 cents per gallon, or 1.60% to $2.1656 today

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down 13.66 cents or 5.93% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, June 17, 2021 when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Down nine of the past 12 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Off 8.47% from its 52-week high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 106.35% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 68.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.47% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 57.74% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 39.36% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 8.47%

--Year-to-date it is up 75.72 cents or 53.76%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-21 1504ET