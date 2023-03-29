Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.62% to Settle at $2.6681 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for April delivery lost 4.40 cents per gallon, or 1.62% to $2.6681 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 37.61% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 30.21% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 19.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.59% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.7965 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 18.87% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 37.61% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 9.60%

--Year-to-date it is up 20.86 cents or 8.48%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-23 1458ET