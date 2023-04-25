Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for May delivery lost 4.32 cents per gallon, or 1.64% to $2.5886 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Off 39.46% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 26.33% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 22.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.89% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.8727 hit Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up 15.33% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 39.46% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.14%

--Year-to-date it is up 12.91 cents or 5.25%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1503ET