Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.68% to Settle at $2.4885 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for March delivery lost 4.26 cents per gallon, or 1.68% to $2.4885 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 41.81% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 21.44% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 6.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.71% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.6965 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 10.87% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 41.81% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.16%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.90 cents or 1.18%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-23 1458ET