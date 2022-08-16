Log in
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.73% to Settle at $2.9007 -- Data Talk

08/16/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Sept. delivery lost 5.10 cents per gallon, or 1.73% to $2.9007 today


--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 17.08 cents or 5.56% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

--Off 32.17% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 48.67% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 33.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 32.17% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 28.55% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 32.17% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 16.84%

--Year-to-date it is up 67.22 cents or 30.16%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-22 1501ET

