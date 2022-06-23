Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.79% to Settle at $3.7656 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for July delivery lost 6.85 cents per gallon, or 1.79% to $3.7656 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Off 11.94% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 93.00% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 65.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.94% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 66.88% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 11.94% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.71%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.5371 or 68.97%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-22 1501ET