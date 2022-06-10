Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  03:50 2022-06-10 pm EDT
120.37 USD   -0.74%
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.88% This Week to Settle at $4.1722 -- Data Talk

06/10/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for July delivery lost 8.00 cents per gallon, or 1.88% to $4.1722 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending May 20, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 10.40 cents or 2.43%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 2.43% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 113.84% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 90.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.43% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 84.90% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 2.43% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.25%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.9437 or 87.22%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1503ET

