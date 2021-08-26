Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.97% to Settle at $2.2554 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Sept. delivery lost 4.54 cents per gallon, or 1.97% to $2.2554 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 4.67% from its 52-week high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 114.90% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 75.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.67% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 64.28% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 36.84% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 4.67%

--Year-to-date it is up 84.70 cents or 60.14%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

08-26-21 1505ET