Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 13.95% This Month to Settle at $2.4185 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Dec. delivery lost 39.22 cents per gallon, or 13.95% to $2.4185 this month

--Largest one month net and percentage decline since Aug. 2022

--Down five of the past six months

--Today it is up 8.64 cents or 3.70%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 9.03 cents or 3.88% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 43.44% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 23.96% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 23.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 43.44% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 7.18% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 43.44% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 19.00 cents or 8.53%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1501ET