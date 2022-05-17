Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.02% to Settle at $3.9417 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for June delivery lost 8.12 cents per gallon, or 2.02% to $3.9417 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022
--Third highest close in history
--Snaps a four session winning streak
--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year
--Off 2.02% from its 52-week high of $4.0229 hit Monday, May 16, 2022
--Up 102.02% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Rose 82.41% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.02% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.0229 hit Monday, May 16, 2022
--Up 74.68% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 2.02% from its record high of $4.0229 hit Monday, May 16, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 13.52%
--Year-to-date it is up $1.7132 or 76.88%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-17-22 1500ET