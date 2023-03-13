Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:21:48 2023-03-13 pm EDT
74.39 USD   -3.59%
03:16pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 2.43% to Settle at $80.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.06% to Settle at $2.5914 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.41% to Settle at $2.7615 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.06% to Settle at $2.5914 -- Data Talk

03/13/2023 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for April delivery lost 5.44 cents per gallon, or 2.06% to $2.5914 today


--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023

--Off 39.40% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 26.47% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 18.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.33% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.7965 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 15.45% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 39.40% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 13.19 cents or 5.36%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1502ET

All news about WTI
03:16pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 2.43% to Settle at $80.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.06% to Settle at $2.5914 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.41% to Settle at $2.7615 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.45% to Settle at $74.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pBank shares plunge on contagion fears; precious metals rally
RE
02:57pSector Update: Energy Stocks Follow Crude Oil Lower
MT
02:50pFourth-Quarter Results from Canadian Oil and Gas Producers Better than Expected, BMO Ca..
MT
02:50pNY Fed Inflation Survey, Growing Bets of Less Aggressive Rate Hike Boost Equities
MT
02:42pWTI Crude Oil Closes Lower as US Banking Crisis Raises Recession Worries
MT
02:36pApril WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$1.88 per Barrel; Settles at US$74.80 per Ba..
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish