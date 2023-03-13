Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.06% to Settle at $2.5914 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for April delivery lost 5.44 cents per gallon, or 2.06% to $2.5914 today

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023

--Off 39.40% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 26.47% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 18.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.33% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.7965 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 15.45% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 39.40% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 13.19 cents or 5.36%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1502ET