Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.09% to Settle at $2.5934 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Feb. delivery lost 5.53 cents per gallon, or 2.09% to $2.5934 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 10.31 cents or 3.82% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar decline since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Today's settlement value is the fifth highest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Off 39.35% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 26.56% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Rose 2.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.82% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.6965 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 15.54% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 39.35% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.44%

--Year-to-date it is up 13.39 cents or 5.44%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1501ET