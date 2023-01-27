Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.15% This Week to Settle at $2.5886 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Feb. delivery lost 5.68 cents per gallon, or 2.15% to $2.5886 this week
--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 6, 2023
--Snaps a two week winning streak
--Today it is down 2.35 cents or 0.90%
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year
--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023
--Off 39.46% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Up 26.33% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022
--Rose 1.82% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.00% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.6965 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
--Up 15.33% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023
--Off 39.46% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 5.25%
--Year-to-date it is up 12.91 cents or 5.25%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-27-23 1504ET