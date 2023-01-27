Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.15% This Week to Settle at $2.5886 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Feb. delivery lost 5.68 cents per gallon, or 2.15% to $2.5886 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 6, 2023

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 2.35 cents or 0.90%

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Off 39.46% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 26.33% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Rose 1.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.00% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.6965 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 15.33% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 39.46% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.25%

--Year-to-date it is up 12.91 cents or 5.25%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1504ET