Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for May delivery lost 6.19 cents per gallon, or 2.18% to $2.7740 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Off 35.13% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 35.38% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 17.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.44% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.8727 hit Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up 23.59% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 35.13% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.72%

--Year-to-date it is up 31.45 cents or 12.79%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-23 1501ET