Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.26% This Week to Settle at $3.3050 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for May delivery lost 7.64 cents per gallon, or 2.26% to $3.3050 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Down five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 3.36 cents or 1.01%

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 10.25% from its 52-week high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 69.39% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 65.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.25% from its 2022 settlement high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 46.47% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 10.25% from its record high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.62%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.0765 or 48.31%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-22 1510ET