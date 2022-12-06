Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.40% to Settle at $2.1491 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Jan. delivery lost 5.28 cents per gallon, or 2.40% to $2.1491 today

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Off 49.74% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 2.83% from its 52-week low of $2.09 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 2.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 49.74% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 49.74% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 7.94 cents or 3.56%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1457ET