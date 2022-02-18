Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.52% This Week to Settle at $2.6696 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for March delivery lost 6.90 cents per gallon, or 2.52% to $2.6696 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 3, 2021

--Snaps a eight week winning streak

--Today it is up 2.10 cents or 0.79%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Up 15 of the past 19 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 3.95% from its 52-week high of $2.7794 hit Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Up 47.74% from its 52-week low of $1.8069 hit Friday, Feb. 19, 2021

--Rose 47.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.95% from its 2022 settlement high of $2.7794 hit Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Up 18.31% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 25.24% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 4.51%

--Year-to-date it is up 44.11 cents or 19.79%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

