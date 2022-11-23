Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.60% to Settle at $2.4744 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Dec. delivery lost 6.61 cents per gallon, or 2.60% to $2.4744 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Off 42.14% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 26.82% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 6.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 42.14% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 9.66% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 42.14% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 11.96%

--Year-to-date it is up 24.59 cents or 11.03%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1457ET