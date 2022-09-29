Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.73% to Settle at $2.5076 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Oct. delivery lost 7.03 cents per gallon, or 2.73% to $2.5076 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 41.36% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 28.52% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 11.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 41.36% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 11.13% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 41.36% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.77%

--Year-to-date it is up 27.91 cents or 12.52%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-22 1501ET