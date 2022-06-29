Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.75% to Settle at $3.8270 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for July delivery lost 10.81 cents per gallon, or 2.75% to $3.8270 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 10.50% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 96.15% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 70.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.50% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 69.60% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 10.50% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.21%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.5985 or 71.73%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 1502ET