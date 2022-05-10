Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.76% to Settle at $3.5415 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for June delivery lost 10.04 cents per gallon, or 2.76% to $3.5415 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 21.75 cents or 5.79% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, May 3, 2022

--Off 5.79% from its 52-week high of $3.759 hit Friday, May 6, 2022

--Up 81.51% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 65.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.79% from its 2022 settlement high of $3.759 hit Friday, May 6, 2022

--Up 56.95% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 5.79% from its record high of $3.759 hit Friday, May 6, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.00%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.313 or 58.92%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-22 1503ET