Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.99% to Settle at $2.6531 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Dec. delivery lost 8.17 cents per gallon, or 2.99% to $2.6531 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

--Off 37.96% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 35.98% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 14.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 37.96% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 17.58% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 37.96% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 42.46 cents or 19.05%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

