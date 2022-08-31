Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 25.29% This Month to Settle at $2.6059 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Sept. delivery lost 88.22 cents per gallon, or 25.29% to $2.6059 this month

--Largest one month net decline since Oct. 2008

--Largest one month percentage decline since March 2020

--Down for three consecutive months

--Down $1.4745 or 36.14% over the last three months

--Largest three month net decline since Dec. 2008

--Largest three month percentage decline since April 2020

--Today it is down 8.85 cents or 3.28%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 27.17 cents or 9.44% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Off 39.06% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 33.56% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 23.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 39.06% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 15.48% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 39.06% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 37.74 cents or 16.94%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-22 1505ET