Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.11% to Settle at $2.2282 -- Data Talk

07/06/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Aug. delivery lost 7.16 cents per gallon, or 3.11% to $2.2282 today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Thursday, March 18, 2021

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, June 28, 2021

--Off 3.11% from its 52-week high of $2.2998 hit Friday, July 2, 2021

--Up 112.31% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 74.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.11% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.2998 hit Friday, July 2, 2021

--Up 62.30% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 37.60% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 81.98 cents or 58.21%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-21 1458ET

All news about WTI
03:07pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 3.41% to Settle at $74.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.11% to Settle at $2.2282 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.41% to Settle at $2.1049 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:58pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.38% to Settle at $73.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:57pUPDATE : WTI Crude Oil Ends Lower After Earlier Rising to a Six-Year High Follow..
MT
02:43pAugust WTI Crude Oil Ends Down US$1.79; Settles at US$73.37 per Barrel
MT
02:41pGoldman says crude oil output path uncertain as OPEC+ talks cease
RE
02:18pFIRST OIL : Oil Futures Losing Ground After White House Press Secretary Says US ..
MT
02:18pSTREET COLOR : Oil Futures Losing Ground After White House Press Secretary Says ..
MT
02:14pVolkswagen to sell stake in charging unit Electrify America -sources
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish