Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.11% to Settle at $2.2282 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Aug. delivery lost 7.16 cents per gallon, or 3.11% to $2.2282 today
--Largest one day dollar decline since Thursday, March 18, 2021
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, March 25, 2021
--Snaps a four session winning streak
--Lowest settlement value since Monday, June 28, 2021
--Off 3.11% from its 52-week high of $2.2998 hit Friday, July 2, 2021
--Up 112.31% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 74.76% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.11% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.2998 hit Friday, July 2, 2021
--Up 62.30% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 37.60% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Year-to-date it is up 81.98 cents or 58.21%
