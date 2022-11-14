Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.11% to Settle at $2.5285 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Dec. delivery lost 8.11 cents per gallon, or 3.11% to $2.5285 today
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Down four of the past six sessions
--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
--Off 40.87% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Up 29.59% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Rose 8.58% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 40.87% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Up 12.05% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 40.87% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 10.04%
--Year-to-date it is up 30.00 cents or 13.46%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-14-22 1505ET