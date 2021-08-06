Log in
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.33% This Week to Settle at $2.2569 -- Data Talk

08/06/2021 | 03:07pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Sept. delivery lost 7.78 cents per gallon, or 3.33% to $2.2569 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending March 19, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 3.71 cents or 1.62%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 4.61% from its 52-week high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 115.05% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 86.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.61% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 64.39% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 36.80% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 84.85 cents or 60.25%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-06-21 1506ET

