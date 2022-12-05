Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.44% to Settle at $2.2019 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Jan. delivery lost 7.85 cents per gallon, or 3.44% to $2.2019 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

--Off 48.51% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 7.76% from its 52-week low of $2.0433 hit Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

--Rose 7.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 48.51% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 48.51% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2.66 cents or 1.19%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

