WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:46 2022-12-05 pm EST
77.29 USD   -4.73%
04:00pStrong Services Sector, Factory Data Drag Equities Lower
MT
03:58pSector Update: Energy Stocks Tumble Following 2.5% Retreat for Crude Oil
MT
03:50pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 3.38% to Settle at $82.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.44% to Settle at $2.2019 -- Data Talk

12/05/2022 | 03:00pm EST
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Jan. delivery lost 7.85 cents per gallon, or 3.44% to $2.2019 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

--Off 48.51% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 7.76% from its 52-week low of $2.0433 hit Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

--Rose 7.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 48.51% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 48.51% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2.66 cents or 1.19%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-05-22 1459ET

